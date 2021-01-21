UrduPoint.com
White House Confirms Biden To Keep FBI Director Wray On In Current Role

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Thursday confirmed that the Biden administration will keep incumbent FBI Director Wray on in his current post.

The confirmation comes after Psaki declined to comment on Wray's future during her first press briefing on Wednesday.

"I caused an unintentional ripple yesterday so wanted to state very clearly President [Joe] Biden intends to keep FBI Director Wray on in his role and he has confidence in the job he is doing," Psaki said in a tweet.

An unnamed official told CNBC earlier in the day that Biden had made the decision not to ditch Wray.

Wray, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, is serving a ten-year term.

