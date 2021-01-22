White House Confirms Biden to Seek 5-Year Extension of New START Treaty With Russian

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters that US President Joe Biden will aim to reach a 5-year extension of the New START treaty with Russia.

"I can confirm that the United States intends to seek a 5-year extension of New START as the treaty permits," Psaki said on Thursday.

"The President has long been clear that the New START treaty is in the national security interest of the United States. This extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial as it is at this time. New START is the only remaining treaty constraining Russian nuclear forces and is an anchor of strategic stability between our two countries."