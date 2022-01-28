UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms Biden To Speak With Zelenskyy Shortly

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

White House Confirms Biden to Speak With Zelenskyy Shortly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Thursday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed during a press briefing.

"It (the phone call) is happening this afternoon, and I expect we'll have a readout of that as soon as it happens," Psaki said.

Psaki added that the conversation was part of regular US engagement with the Ukrainian government and would be more of a "check-in call" with no specific announcements expected.

