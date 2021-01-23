White House Confirms Biden Will Talk With Mexico President Later on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will speak with his Mexican counterpart later on Friday, spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Later today, the President will speak with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, we confirmed that earlier this week," Psaki said. "He'll also speak with President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador."