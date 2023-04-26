White House Confirms Death Of Second US Citizen In Sudan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 07:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States confirms the death of a second American citizen during the current unrest in Sudan, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"We can confirm the death of a second American citizen yesterday," Kirby told reporters.