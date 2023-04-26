White House Confirms Death of Second US Citizen in Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States confirms the death of a second American citizen during the current unrest in Sudan, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States confirms the death of a second American citizen during the current unrest in Sudan, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm the death of a second American citizen yesterday," Kirby told reporters.