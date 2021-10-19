UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms FBI Involved In Trying To Rescue US Missionaries From Haiti

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:02 AM

White House Confirms FBI Involved in Trying to Rescue US Missionaries From Haiti

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed on Monday that the FBI is currently involved in efforts to rescue US missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed on Monday that the FBI is currently involved in efforts to rescue US missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend.

"The President (Joe Biden) has been briefed and is receiving regular updates on what the State Department and the FBI are doing to bring these individuals home safely," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"The FBI is part of a coordinated US government effort to get the US citizens involved to safety. Due to operational considerations, we're not going to go into too much detail on that, but can confirm their engagement."

Related Topics

White House Haiti FBI Government

Recent Stories

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

5 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits govern ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits government health platform at GITEX ..

51 minutes ago
 Theekshana, Hasaranga help Sri Lanka hammer Namibi ..

Theekshana, Hasaranga help Sri Lanka hammer Namibia

3 minutes ago
 Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) revolutionized human socie ..

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) revolutionized human society: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept asks Supreme Court to block Texas ..

US Justice Dept asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

3 minutes ago
 Alhamra arranges Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)

Alhamra arranges Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.