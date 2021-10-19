White House Confirms FBI Involved in Trying to Rescue US Missionaries From Haiti

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed on Monday that the FBI is currently involved in efforts to rescue US missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed on Monday that the FBI is currently involved in efforts to rescue US missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend.

"The President (Joe Biden) has been briefed and is receiving regular updates on what the State Department and the FBI are doing to bring these individuals home safely," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"The FBI is part of a coordinated US government effort to get the US citizens involved to safety. Due to operational considerations, we're not going to go into too much detail on that, but can confirm their engagement."