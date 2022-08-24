UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms Iran Agreed To JCPOA Concessions, Closer To Reaching Deal Than Before

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

White House Confirms Iran Agreed to JCPOA Concessions, Closer to Reaching Deal Than Before

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Iran agreed to some concessions as part of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations with the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"It's true that Iran acceded to some concessions that has allowed us to get where we are in the process, and we are closer now than we were even just a couple of weeks ago, because Iran made the decision to make some concessions. So that's a positive step forward," Kirby said during a press briefing.

However, "gaps" still remain in the negotiations process and a deal has not yet been reached, Kirby added.

