White House Confirms It Will Start To Relocate Afghans Who Supported US Last Week Of July

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

White House Confirms It Will Start to Relocate Afghans Who Supported US Last Week of July

White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed on Wednesday the operation to relocate Afghan nationals who supported the United States will begin in the last week of July

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed on Wednesday the operation to relocate Afghan nationals who supported the United States will begin in the last week of July.

"We are launching what we are calling Operation Allies Refuge to support relocation flights for interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan and are in the SIV [Special Immigrant Visas] application pipeline," Psaki said in a press briefing.

"I can confirm that flights out of Afghanistan for SIV applicants who are already in the pipeline will begin in the last week of July and will continue."

Psaki added the United States aims to relocate eligible individuals out of the Islamic Republic before the withdrawal of US troops at the end of August.

