White House Confirms New Russia Sanctions Will Target Officials, Financial Institutions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The new round of US sanctions to be announced against Russia later this week will target government officials, financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"You can expect, as many of you have reported, that they will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, (and) also state-owned enterprises," Psaki said when asked about the new US sanctions package against Russia.