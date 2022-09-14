UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms New Security Package For Ukraine Will Be Announced In Coming Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 12:29 AM

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Coming Days

The United States will soon announce another military aid package to Ukraine, previously reported by media outlets at $600 million, and will include similar equipment and munitions committed last week, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States will soon announce another military aid package to Ukraine, previously reported by media outlets at $600 million, and will include similar equipment and munitions committed last week, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I won't get ahead of future security assistance packages (for Ukraine). I do think you'll see another one here in the coming days. We're in lockstep with the Ukrainians, talking to them every day," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Politico, citing a congressional aide familiar with the issue, reported that the United States may announce another military aid package for Ukraine worth $600 million as part of a Western campaign to provide Kiev with lethal weapons supplies to confront Russia.

The new package may contain munitions, equipment, and vehicles similar to those provided for in the previous $675 million aid package, according to the official.

Last Thursday, the United States unveiled a new $675 million package of defense assistance for Ukraine that will include, among other things, HIMARS ammunition, four 105mm Howitzers, and high-speed anti-radiation missiles.

More Stories From World

