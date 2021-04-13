White House Confirms Nomination of Jen easterly for DHS Director of Cybersecurity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) President Joe Biden has nominated key cybersecurity officials in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including Jen Easterly for Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Chris Magnus for Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, the White House said in a release on Monday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate key leadership for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; John Tien for Deputy Secretary, Jen Easterly for Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Ur Jaddou for Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Chris Magnus for Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, Jonathan Meyer for General Counsel, and Robert Silvers for Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans," the release said.

Jen Easterly served at the White House as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism and as the Deputy for Counterterrorism at the National Security Agency, the release noted.

Chris Magnus is currently police chief in Tucson, Arizona, and has extensive experience in issues and practices pertaining to immigration, the release also noted.

Another nominee, Robert Silvers, served as the Obama administration's Assistant Secretary for Cyber Policy at the DHS and was responsible for US government response during significant cyber-related incidents, the release said.