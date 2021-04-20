White House Confirms Russia Envoy Returning to US, Unaware of Possible Biden Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will return to the United States this week, but is unaware if he will meet with President Joe Biden before heading back to Moscow.

"He's returning home this week to visit his family, meet with members of the new administration with whom he has not had a chance to consult with since he agreed to continue serving in his post," Psaki said in a press briefing. "He'll return to Moscow soon."

Psaki added she is currently not aware of any scheduled meeting between Sullivan and Biden.

US media reported, citing sources, that Sullivan had refused to leave Russia despite Russian recommendations to go to Washington for consultations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 16 that the Russian side recommended that Ambassador Sullivan return to Washington for consultations about the bilateral relationship.

A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that Sullivan will return to Moscow in several weeks.