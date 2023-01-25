White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The United States will provide 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, senior administration officials confirmed on Wednesday.

"Today's announcement that the US is going to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine is very much a continuation of our efforts to provide Ukraine with the capabilities that they need to continue to better defend themselves," the officials told reporters.

The Abrams will constitute a Ukrainian tank battalion, they added.