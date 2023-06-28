Open Menu

White House Confirms Sullivan Participated In Copenhagen Meeting On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan took part in a meeting in Copenhagen over the weekend to discuss the Ukraine conflict, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton said on Tuesday.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan participated in that meeting virtually, and Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat participated in that meeting in person," Dalton told reporters.

She pointed out that Ukraine hosted the meeting, and the discussion was "positive and productive."

Dalton emphasized that the participants agreed on the need to respect the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, she declined to clarify who participated in the meeting.

"This was a meeting convened by Ukraine, and I would refer you to them for other participants and details," she said.

On Sunday, Andriy Yermak, the head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said that the meeting in Copenhagen was attended by national security advisers and political advisers from Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey and Japan.

The South African president's office denied its delegation had taken part in the meeting.

German broadcaster ARD has reported that international talks on Ukraine may start in July after consultations in Copenhagen. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is unaware of the plans.

