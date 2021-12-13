White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq

US Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in a recent trip to Iraq confirmed to senior government officials that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) US Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in a recent trip to Iraq confirmed to senior government officials that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Monday.

"Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk completed a two day visit to Iraq where he consulted with a range of political and security leaders ... McGurk confirmed President (Joe) Biden's commitment to the results of the Strategic Dialogue with the Government of Iraq, underscoring that there are no longer US forces serving in a combat role in Iraq," Horne said in a press release.