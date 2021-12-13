UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms To Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving In Combat Role In Iraq

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:04 PM

White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq

US Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in a recent trip to Iraq confirmed to senior government officials that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) US Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in a recent trip to Iraq confirmed to senior government officials that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Monday.

"Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk completed a two day visit to Iraq where he consulted with a range of political and security leaders ... McGurk confirmed President (Joe) Biden's commitment to the results of the Strategic Dialogue with the Government of Iraq, underscoring that there are no longer US forces serving in a combat role in Iraq," Horne said in a press release.

Related Topics

Africa White House Iraq Visit Middle East Government

Recent Stories

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 COAS lauds synergised efforts of all stakeholders ..

COAS lauds synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementing Karachi Transf ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron Hopes to Agree With Hungary on Migration Po ..

Macron Hopes to Agree With Hungary on Migration Policy

2 minutes ago
 President, Governor discuss situation in Punjab

President, Governor discuss situation in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

5 minutes ago
 UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukr ..

UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukraine

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.