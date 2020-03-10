White House Confirms Trump Declined Invitation to Visit Russia On Victory Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) A White House official confirmed to Sputnik that US President Donald Trump had declined the invitation to visit Russia for the Victory Day celebration on May 9.

"The President has declined the invitation to attend Russia's Victory Day celebration," the official said.