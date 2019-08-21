UrduPoint.com
White House Confirms Trump Spoke With Macron About G7 Summit - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:29 PM

President Donald Trump spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the upcoming G7 summit, White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed in a statement on Wednesday after local media reported that the two leaders discussed inviting Russia to group's 2020 gathering

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) President Donald Trump spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the upcoming G7 summit, White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed in a statement on Wednesday after local media reported that the two leaders discussed inviting Russia to group's 2020 gathering.

"President Donald J. Trump had a call with President Emmanuel Macron of France yesterday to discuss the upcoming G7 Summit. The President looks forward to participating in productive meetings with world leaders in Biarritz, France, in the coming days," Deere said in a readout of the call.

CNN earlier in the day reported that Trump during the call expressed his support for bringing Russia back into the G7 group of industrialized nations.

The White House statement did not say whether the two leaders discussed the topic of inviting Russia to the group's next gathering, which is slated to be held in the United States.

According to the CNN report, Trump is expected to raise the idea of inviting Russia when he meets with world leaders at this weekend's annual gathering in Biarritz.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he would support a move to bring Russia back into the group and to resume work of this group in the G8 format. At the same time, Trump expressed the opinion that Russia was expelled from the G8 because Russian President Vladimir Putin "outsmarted" Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

