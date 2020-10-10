(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump, who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, will take part in a public event on Saturday, the White House said in a published schedule.

ABC news reported on Friday that Trump's first public event since the confirmation of his diagnosis would take place on Saturday

"2:00PM [18:00 GMT] THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a peaceful protest for law & order," the schedule published on late Friday said.

The event will be held at the South Lawn near the White House.

On Sunday, Trump will have no public events.