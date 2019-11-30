UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Confirms UNSC Permanent Representatives To Meet With Trump On Dec 5

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 06:50 AM

White House Confirms UNSC Permanent Representatives to Meet With Trump on Dec 5

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump will welcome the permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council to the White House on December 5.

On Friday, UN Security Council sources told Sputnik that representatives from the council would visit the White House on that date.

"President Donald J.

Trump will welcome the Permanent Representatives of the United Nations Security Council to the White House on December 5, 2019. This visit will coincide with the United States assumption of the Presidency of the Security Council for December," the White House said in a statement.

It added that during the visit, Trump will urge the permanent representatives to work together to address challenges to international peace and security.

Related Topics

United Nations White House Visit Trump United States December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

7 hours ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

8 hours ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

7 hours ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

7 hours ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.