White House Confirms UNSC Permanent Representatives to Meet With Trump on Dec 5

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump will welcome the permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council to the White House on December 5.

On Friday, UN Security Council sources told Sputnik that representatives from the council would visit the White House on that date.

"President Donald J.

Trump will welcome the Permanent Representatives of the United Nations Security Council to the White House on December 5, 2019. This visit will coincide with the United States assumption of the Presidency of the Security Council for December," the White House said in a statement.

It added that during the visit, Trump will urge the permanent representatives to work together to address challenges to international peace and security.