White House Confirms US Basketball Player Griner Considered Wrongfully Detained In Russia

Published May 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Biden administration has made a determination - in coordination with US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens - to consider US basketball player Brittney Griner as being wrongfully detained in Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

"That is a determination we'd make in coordination with the hostage negotiator and the and the State Department," Psaki said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Carstens will now handle Griner's case but the Biden administration will not discuss the matter extensively amid efforts to guarantee her release, Psaki said.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season at the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States. The next hearing in her case is scheduled for May 19.

Last week, Moscow released former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced in Russia to a nine-year prison sentence for attacking police officers, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States.

