White House Confirms US Citizen Transferred as Part of Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap

A US citizen has been transferred as part of a Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A US citizen has been transferred as part of a Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We welcome the news," Kirby said during a press briefing about the transfer of the US citizen.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kiev said that it had secured the release of US citizen Suedi Murekezi in its latest prisoner swap with Russia.