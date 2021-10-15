UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms US To Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning November 8

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning November 8

The White House confirmed on Friday that foreign nationals will have to present proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus in order to enter the United States starting November 8, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The White House confirmed on Friday that foreign nationals will have to present proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus in order to enter the United States starting November 8, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said on Friday.

"The US' new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8.

This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," Munoz wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, The Telegraph reported that the United States is set to lift travel curbs for fully vaccinated visitors beginning November 8.

In September, the Biden administration unveiled plans to scrap restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers from the EU, the UK, Brazil, India and a number of other countries, starting November.

Related Topics

India Twitter White House Brazil United Kingdom United States September November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44, ..

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44,821 points 15 Oct 2021

2 minutes ago
 France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With ..

France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With IAEA - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US fro ..

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House

2 minutes ago
 LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's ..

LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's Release of Captured LPR Office ..

2 minutes ago
 Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab ..

Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab Ombudsman orders

6 minutes ago
 More than three quarters of Ehsaas benefits go to ..

More than three quarters of Ehsaas benefits go to most rural women, girls: Dr. S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.