White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning November 8

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The White House confirmed on Friday that foreign nationals will have to present proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus in order to enter the United States starting November 8, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said on Friday.

"The US' new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8.

This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," Munoz wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, The Telegraph reported that the United States is set to lift travel curbs for fully vaccinated visitors beginning November 8.

In September, the Biden administration unveiled plans to scrap restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers from the EU, the UK, Brazil, India and a number of other countries, starting November.