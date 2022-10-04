UrduPoint.com

White House Congratulates Brazilians On Successful First Round Of Presidential Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

White House Congratulates Brazilians on Successful First Round of Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States congratulates the people of Brazil on the "successful" first round of the presidential race in the country, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We congratulate Brazil's people and institutions on holding a successful first round of elections and support their free exercise of the right to choose their next leader. All available information indicates that the first round of elections was conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner with all relevant institutions operating in accordance with their constitutional role," Jean-Pierre said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

The United States shares Brazil's confidence in a free, fair and transparent runoff, Jean-Pierre added.

On Sunday, Brazil held the first round of the election, with the main competition unfolding between current leader Jair Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Workers' Party.

Bolsonaro represents the right-wing camp of Brazil's politics and has repeatedly made controversial statements on minorities, women, political opponents, and other groups.

Lula, for his part, was jailed after being charged with corruption and money laundering in a major scandal targeting Petrobras, the country's state oil producer. He was freed and had his political rights reinstated after the Supreme Federal Court ruled that he was tried by a court with no proper jurisdiction. Lula claimed his innocence.

With 99.9% of the ballots counted, Lula received 48.4% and Bolsonaro got 43.2% of the vote. They will confront each other in a runoff on October 30.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Scandal Vote White House Oil Brazil United States Money October Women Sunday All Race Court

Recent Stories

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

14 minutes ago
 Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follow ..

Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follows in father's footsteps

15 minutes ago
 Democracy indispensable to national development, p ..

Democracy indispensable to national development, progress: Qamar Zaman Kaira

25 minutes ago
 West Not Ready to Create 'Universal Infrastructure ..

West Not Ready to Create 'Universal Infrastructure of Equal Security' - Russian ..

25 minutes ago
 France Has No Information About Attack on Ex-Soldi ..

France Has No Information About Attack on Ex-Soldier After His Trip to Donbas - ..

25 minutes ago
 US to Announce 4 Additional HIMARS Systems in New ..

US to Announce 4 Additional HIMARS Systems in New $625Mln Aid Package for Ukrain ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.