White House Considers Holding G7 Summit In US 'Appropriate' Despite Travel Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:00 AM

White House Considers Holding G7 Summit in US 'Appropriate' Despite Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Trump administration believes it is appropriate to hold the next G7 summit in the United States amid travel restrictions still in place over the novel coronavirus outbreak, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The President [Donald Trump] wants us to start reopening.

Travel restrictions are something, you know, he wants to make sure American lives are protected before those are lifted," McEnany said. "But that being said, I do think it's entirely appropriate so that the President has the G-7 here. America is reopening, the world is reopening."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he was considering hosting the G7 summit at Camp David in June.

The G7 summit was originally scheduled to take place on June 10-12.

