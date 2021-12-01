UrduPoint.com

White House Continues To Support Omarova Nomination Despite Senate Opposition

Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden keeps strongly supporting the nomination of Saule Omarova to become Comptroller of the Currency despite some Democratic senators opposing her candidacy, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We continue to strongly support her nomination. The President feels she is qualified for the position. That's why he chose her for the role," Psaki told a press briefing.

Biden believes her nomination will come through the Congress despite protests that were voiced by at least five Democratic senators, Psaki said.

On November 3, Biden nominated Wall Street critic Omarova, who was born in the Soviet Union and graduated from Moscow State University, to serve as a top banking watchdog at the US Treasury Department.

Biden's decision has received much criticism from various quarters on account of her leftist views. In particular, she suggested moving consumer banking from private institutions to the Federal Reserve and reducing the size of large banks. Banks have since actively lobbied against her nomination.

