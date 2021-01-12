UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Counsel, Attorney General Warned Trump Not To Pardon Himself - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

White House Counsel, Attorney General Warned Trump Not to Pardon Himself - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) At least two senior members of the outgoing US administration advised President Donald Trump to avoid pardoning himself, CNN reported.

Former US Attorney General William Barr conveyed his position to Trump last month before his resignation, the report said without providing details when another official - White House counsel Pat Cipollone provided similar advice to the President, the report said on Monday, citing multiple sources.

Two sources expressed doubts that Vice President Mike Pence would issue a pardon to Trump because he was disappointed with the president for his behavior, referring to Trump's fiery speech before the riots on Capitol Hill.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 - as Congress was trying to certify the presidential election results - after Trump urged his followers to keep fighting to prevent the election from being stolen.

Trump recently raised the idea of pardoning himself and his close relatives, according to the report. The president has the power to pardon himself but the self-pardon would only extend to Federal crimes, the report noted.

Trump is expected to provide additional pardons before leaving office on January 20, the report added.

Five people died and more than 100 have been arrested in connection with the riots, according to a tally by The New York Times.

Related Topics

Election Riots White House Trump Died Capitol Hill New York January Congress From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

4 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

5 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

5 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

5 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

4 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.