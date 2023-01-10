White House Counsel Says Cooperating With US Government on Recovered Classified Documents

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The White House is cooperating with the US government's inquiry into classified documents recovered from an office linked to President Joe Biden, White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber said in a statement.

"The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings," Sauber said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that Attorney Merrick Garland referred the matter for inquiry by a Federal prosecutor, who will look into how the documents ended up outside the government's possession. The documents were discovered by Biden's personal attorneys while preparing to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington-based think tank, the statement said. Biden used the space between mid-2017 and the start of his 2020 presidential campaign, the statement said.