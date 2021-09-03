UrduPoint.com

White House COVID Task Force Says Carefully Monitoring Mu Variant

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:40 AM

White House COVID Task Force Says Carefully Monitoring Mu Variant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US public health officials are carefully monitoring the emergence of a new coronavirus strain, termed by scientists as the Mu variant, National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci on Thursday.

"We're keeping a close eye on it," Fauci, a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, told a press briefing.

The Mu variant is already present in the United States, Fauci confirmed.

Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, however, emphasized that the Delta variant remains the dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States, accounting for more than 99 percent of infections.

The Mu variant, also known as B.1.621, has been flagged by the World Health Organization as a Variant of Concern (VOI) and has some at unease because of its reported ability to bypass formed immunity.

Related Topics

World Immunity White House Voi United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

1 hour ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

1 hour ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

1 hour ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

1 hour ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.