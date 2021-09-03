White House COVID Task Force Says Carefully Monitoring Mu Variant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US public health officials are carefully monitoring the emergence of a new coronavirus strain, termed by scientists as the Mu variant, National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci on Thursday.

"We're keeping a close eye on it," Fauci, a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, told a press briefing.

The Mu variant is already present in the United States, Fauci confirmed.

Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, however, emphasized that the Delta variant remains the dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States, accounting for more than 99 percent of infections.

The Mu variant, also known as B.1.621, has been flagged by the World Health Organization as a Variant of Concern (VOI) and has some at unease because of its reported ability to bypass formed immunity.