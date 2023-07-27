The White House has criticized US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the idea of President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry that met resistance even among his own fellow Republicans, The Hill reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The White House has criticized US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the idea of President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry that met resistance even among his own fellow Republicans, The Hill reported on Thursday.

McCarthy said on Tuesday that the US House of Representatives is preparing to impeach Biden due to suspected corruption schemes run by his family members overseas. However, he made it clear that no final decision has been made.

The White House, in a statement to The Hill, called McCarthy's remarks "a ridiculous, baseless stunt." The Speaker was accused of the intention to attack Biden instead of joining him in solving important issues.

"But just as soon as McCarthy floated this stunt, he was met with resistance � from members of his own party and even his own caucus," the statement said, quoted by The Hill.

The White House pointed out that multiple Republican lawmakers, including Ken Buck, Richard Hudson, Tony Gonzales, and others, called McCarthy's idea a "theater" and said that nobody is talking about it seriously, according to the report.

The statement called on Congress leaders to follow the American people's aspirations and cooperate with Biden in working on creating jobs, strengthening healthcare, and other important topics, according to the report.

"Regardless of these baseless stunts, President Biden will always be focused on delivering real results that improve the lives of the American people," the statement added.

Last week, US Senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released a partially redacted FBI record containing allegations of a foreign bribery scheme involving the Biden family and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The record, based on information from a confidential source touted as highly trusted, alleges that the Bidens received $5 million each to help end a corruption probe into Burisma by then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was eventually fired due to pressure from the Obama administration.

The record also alleges that the Burisma executives felt coerced into making the payments to the Bidens and maintaining proof of the deal and its nature.

The FBI record tracks closely with other evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee, Comer said in a statement.