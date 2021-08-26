The White House turned off President Joe Biden's audio feed after he was asked about American citizens who might be stranded in Afghanistan after the evacuation deadline, Fox News reported, saying that the leader joked to the journalist after the microphone went dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The White House turned off President Joe Biden's audio feed after he was asked about American citizens who might be stranded in Afghanistan after the evacuation deadline, Fox news reported, saying that the leader joked to the journalist after the microphone went dead.

Following a meeting on cybersecurity, an NBC correspondent asked the president about his plan if not all Americans are evacuated from Kabul after August 31, but the White House cut off the audio feed for Biden's response, Fox News said. It is still unclear whether the move was coincidental or done on purpose so that viewers could not hear any off-the-cuff remarks.

NBC reporter Peter Alexander later shared the president's controversial response � "You'll be the first person I call," � on Twitter.

On footage from the press conference, the American leader is also seen smirking the moment he was asked about the country's evacuation effort.

After the incident, the public lashed out at the administration, with Republicans accusing it of bias in trying to protect their leader. Others claimed that Biden usually had a list of pre-approved reporters who may ask questions.

"Americans were already worried that Joe Biden has no plan. This won't help," Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, commenting on the incident.

Biden's administration has been facing criticism for the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent mass evacuation crisis caused by the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) takeover on August 15. A Hill-Harris poll revealed earlier this week that the president's approval rating has dropped by six points to 49%.