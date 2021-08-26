UrduPoint.com

White House Cuts Off Biden's Microphone After Afghanistan Evacuation Question - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:22 PM

White House Cuts Off Biden's Microphone After Afghanistan Evacuation Question - Reports

The White House turned off President Joe Biden's audio feed after he was asked about American citizens who might be stranded in Afghanistan after the evacuation deadline, Fox News reported, saying that the leader joked to the journalist after the microphone went dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The White House turned off President Joe Biden's audio feed after he was asked about American citizens who might be stranded in Afghanistan after the evacuation deadline, Fox news reported, saying that the leader joked to the journalist after the microphone went dead.

Following a meeting on cybersecurity, an NBC correspondent asked the president about his plan if not all Americans are evacuated from Kabul after August 31, but the White House cut off the audio feed for Biden's response, Fox News said. It is still unclear whether the move was coincidental or done on purpose so that viewers could not hear any off-the-cuff remarks.

NBC reporter Peter Alexander later shared the president's controversial response � "You'll be the first person I call," � on Twitter.

On footage from the press conference, the American leader is also seen smirking the moment he was asked about the country's evacuation effort.

After the incident, the public lashed out at the administration, with Republicans accusing it of bias in trying to protect their leader. Others claimed that Biden usually had a list of pre-approved reporters who may ask questions.

"Americans were already worried that Joe Biden has no plan. This won't help," Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, commenting on the incident.

Biden's administration has been facing criticism for the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent mass evacuation crisis caused by the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) takeover on August 15. A Hill-Harris poll revealed earlier this week that the president's approval rating has dropped by six points to 49%.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Twitter White House May August All From

Recent Stories

Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectation ..

Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectations, says Inzamamul Haq

1 minute ago
 Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

6 minutes ago
 SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfa ..

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

12 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

23 minutes ago
 Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

27 minutes ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.