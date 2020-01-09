UrduPoint.com
White House Declares Victory Over Court Ruling Approving Border Wall Construction

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

The Trump Administration hailed an appellate court decision that will allow continued construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border using funds diverted from other military projects, the White House said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Trump Administration hailed an appellate court decision that will allow continued construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border using funds diverted from other military projects, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has lifted an illegitimate nationwide injunction entered by a lower court, and in doing so has allowed vital border wall construction to move forward using military construction funds," the statement said.

The White House called the ruling "a victory for the rule of law," adding that the Trump administration remains committed to completing a border wall in an attempt to halt a surge of illegal migrants, mainly from Central America, that totaled nearly 1 million in 2019.

On Wednesday, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in the state of Louisiana granted the Trump administration's request to block an injunction issued by a district court judge last month to halt all wall construction.

