UrduPoint.com

White House Declines Comment On Trump Indictment In Classified Documents Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 09:31 PM

White House Declines Comment on Trump Indictment in Classified Documents Case

The White House declines to comment on the indictment of former US President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The White House declines to comment on the indictment of former US President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Friday.

"We are just not going to comment on this case, and would refer you to the DOJ, which runs its criminal investigations independently," Dalton told reporters.

On Thursday, a Federal grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, for which he faces charges including willful retention of national security information, destruction or falsification of records and making false statements.

Related Topics

White House Trump Dalton Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian P ..

UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian President

4 minutes ago
 Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas ..

Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas Supplies From Turkmenistan - ..

17 minutes ago
 Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

14 minutes ago
 Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite fi ..

Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite financial pressure: Hassaan

14 minutes ago
 Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

14 minutes ago
 Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case ..

Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case, Say He'll Be Vindicated - St ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.