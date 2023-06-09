White House Declines Comment on Trump Indictment in Classified Documents Case

The White House declines to comment on the indictment of former US President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The White House declines to comment on the indictment of former US President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Friday.

"We are just not going to comment on this case, and would refer you to the DOJ, which runs its criminal investigations independently," Dalton told reporters.

On Thursday, a Federal grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, for which he faces charges including willful retention of national security information, destruction or falsification of records and making false statements.