White House Declines to Comment on Reports Ukraine Foiled Plot to Assassinate Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on reports about Ukraine foiling an assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's intelligence agency said it arrested a woman in connection to an alleged plot to assassinate Zelenskyy.

"I saw the report.

I haven't had a chance to talk to our National Security Council on this... just not going to comment from here," Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

The White House press secretary referred reporters to the Ukrainian government to speak directly about the incident.

The woman, according to the Ukrainian intelligence agency, tried to establish the time and list of locations that Zelenskyy planned to visit in Ukraine's southern region.