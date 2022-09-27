UrduPoint.com

White House Declines To Comment On Snowden's Russian Citizenship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

White House Declines to Comment on Snowden's Russian Citizenship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to comment on Russia granting citizenship to former US intelligence contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden.

"Since, I believe, there have been criminal charges brought against him, we would point you to the Department of Justice for any specifics on this," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Snowden's wife will also soon apply for Russian citizenship, the whistleblower's lawyer in Russia, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik.

According to the lawyer, Snowden's daughter, who was born in Russia, received Russian citizenship by birth.

Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor, leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2013.

In addition to exposing the US domestic surveillance program, Snowden's documents also illustrated the size and scope of US spying on other nations, including routine eavesdropping on world leaders.

Snowden fled the United States to Hong Kong and then to Russia where he spent more than a month stranded at a Moscow airport while the United States was trying to have him handed over to face a criminal trial on spying charges. He was granted asylum in Russia and received a three-year residence permit in the summer of 2014, which was extended and eventually replaced by a permanent one.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia White House Wife Hong Kong United States Citizenship Criminals Airport

Recent Stories

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Order to Cost $40 ..

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Order to Cost $400Bln - Congressional Budget Of ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to security forces for ..

Prime Minister pays tribute to security forces for foiling terror attack in S. W ..

5 minutes ago
 Top Kashmiri leaders urge UN chief to push for tal ..

Top Kashmiri leaders urge UN chief to push for talks between India-Pakistan to s ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development wor ..

Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development works

8 minutes ago
 Governor takes notice of political event at GCU

Governor takes notice of political event at GCU

8 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing ..

White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing to Preview at This Time

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.