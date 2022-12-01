White House Declines to Comment on Whether Biden Will Accept Invite to US Southern Border

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment during a press briefing on whether President Joe Biden will accept an invitation from US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to visit the United States' border with Mexico.

"We're not seeing a willingness (from Republicans) to work with us on on fixing a situation that's been around for decades now. Instead, they're they're doing political stunts," Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday without addressing the question about whether Biden plans to visit the US southern border soon.

Jean-Pierre also declined to confirm whether McCarthy invited Biden in-person during a meeting at the White House earlier this week.

Last week, McCarthy said during a visit to the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, that he invited Biden to visit the region to see first-hand the immigration crisis facing the United States.

McCarthy criticized the Biden administration's immigration and border control policy. McCarthy claimed the administration's border policy empowers cartels and terrorist organizations. The lawmaker also noted an increasing number of suicides among US border personnel.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.