UrduPoint.com

White House Declines To Comment On Whether Biden Will Accept Invite To US Southern Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:40 AM

White House Declines to Comment on Whether Biden Will Accept Invite to US Southern Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment during a press briefing on whether President Joe Biden will accept an invitation from US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to visit the United States' border with Mexico.

"We're not seeing a willingness (from Republicans) to work with us on on fixing a situation that's been around for decades now. Instead, they're they're doing political stunts," Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday without addressing the question about whether Biden plans to visit the US southern border soon.

Jean-Pierre also declined to confirm whether McCarthy invited Biden in-person during a meeting at the White House earlier this week.

Last week, McCarthy said during a visit to the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, that he invited Biden to visit the region to see first-hand the immigration crisis facing the United States.

McCarthy criticized the Biden administration's immigration and border control policy. McCarthy claimed the administration's border policy empowers cartels and terrorist organizations. The lawmaker also noted an increasing number of suicides among US border personnel.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Related Topics

Terrorist White House Visit El Paso United States Mexico January Border From Million

Recent Stories

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

2 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

3 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

3 hours ago
 National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate ..

National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.