White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Biden administration is deeply alarmed by reports of a military takeover of the Sudanese transitional government and calls for the release of officials including the prime minister, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday during a briefing aboard Air Force 1.

"The United States is deeply alarmed at reports of a military takeover at the transitional government (of Sudan). We reject the actions by the military and call for the immediate release of the Prime Minister and others who have been placed under house arrest," Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier on Monday, Sudan's Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and his wife were abducted by the military and taken to an unknown location after they reportedly refused to support the coup. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, consequently declared a state of emergency and the dissolution of the council and government.