UrduPoint.com

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' By Military Takeover In Sudan, Calls For Release Of Officials

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:55 PM

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of Officials

The Biden administration is deeply alarmed by reports of a military takeover of the Sudanese transitional government and calls for the release of officials including the prime minister, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday during a briefing aboard Air Force 1

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Biden administration is deeply alarmed by reports of a military takeover of the Sudanese transitional government and calls for the release of officials including the prime minister, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday during a briefing aboard Air Force 1.

"The United States is deeply alarmed at reports of a military takeover at the transitional government (of Sudan). We reject the actions by the military and call for the immediate release of the Prime Minister and others who have been placed under house arrest," Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier on Monday, Sudan's Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and his wife were abducted by the military and taken to an unknown location after they reportedly refused to support the coup. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, consequently declared a state of emergency and the dissolution of the council and government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Wife United States Sudan Government

Recent Stories

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

4 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

4 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

9 minutes ago
 US stocks pause ahead of earnings from tech giants ..

US stocks pause ahead of earnings from tech giants

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.