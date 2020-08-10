White House Deeply Concerned by Belarus Elections, Looking at Situation - Press Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The White House is concerned by the unrest surrounding the Belarus elections and is looking into the situation, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are looking at that and we're deeply concerned by the Belarus presidential election," McEnany said.

The White House urges the Belarusian government to allow protesters to peacefully assemble and to refrain from the use of force, McEnany added.