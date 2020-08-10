UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Deeply Concerned By Belarus Elections, Looking At Situation - Press Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

White House Deeply Concerned by Belarus Elections, Looking at Situation - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The White House is concerned by the unrest surrounding the Belarus elections and is looking into the situation, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are looking at that and we're deeply concerned by the Belarus presidential election," McEnany said.

The White House urges the Belarusian government to allow protesters to peacefully assemble and to refrain from the use of force, McEnany added.

Related Topics

Election White House Belarus From Government

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

1 hour ago

Treasury, opposition condemns shooting in Lahore m ..

11 minutes ago

National Minorities Day to be observed tomorrow

11 minutes ago

Rain/wind thundershowers forecast on Tuesday

11 minutes ago

CSAC calls on KP Governor

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.