White House 'deeply troubled' by 'reprehensible' Navalny poisoning

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The White House said Wednesday it is "deeply troubled" by confirmation in Germany that Alexei Navalny, one of the rare outspoken critics of President Vladimir Putin, was poisoned in Russia.

"Alexei Navalny's poisoning is completely reprehensible," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said on Twitter, noting that the poison was Novichok, a nerve agent used by Russia in the past.

"We will work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads, and restrict funds for their malign activities," he said.

"The Russian people have a right to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution of any kind, and certainly not with chemical agents."