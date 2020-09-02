UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House 'deeply Troubled' By 'reprehensible' Navalny Poisoning

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:22 PM

White House 'deeply troubled' by 'reprehensible' Navalny poisoning

The White House said Wednesday it is "deeply troubled" by confirmation in Germany that Alexei Navalny, one of the rare outspoken critics of President Vladimir Putin, was poisoned in Russia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The White House said Wednesday it is "deeply troubled" by confirmation in Germany that Alexei Navalny, one of the rare outspoken critics of President Vladimir Putin, was poisoned in Russia.

"Alexei Navalny's poisoning is completely reprehensible," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said on Twitter, noting that the poison was Novichok, a nerve agent used by Russia in the past.

"We will work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads, and restrict funds for their malign activities," he said.

"The Russian people have a right to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution of any kind, and certainly not with chemical agents."

Related Topics

Russia Twitter White House Germany Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

10 minutes ago

No Brexit deal without fisheries: EU negotiator

3 minutes ago

EU denounces 'despicable and cowardly' poisoning o ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Italy Prime Minister Berlusconi positive for Co ..

3 minutes ago

US says Lebanese government must pursue 'real chan ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson says Russia must 'explain' Navalny po ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.