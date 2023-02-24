UrduPoint.com

White House Defends Biden's Response To Ohio Train Disaster, Lack Of Trip To Site

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 12:50 AM

White House Defends Biden's Response to Ohio Train Disaster, Lack of Trip to Site

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday defended US President Joe Biden's response to the toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio amid criticism of the administration for lack of a visit by the head of state.

"(Biden) of course wants to provide support, that's what he's been doing," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, when asked about whether Biden plans to visit or provide direct support to the impacted community. "When you're seeing the Federal government on the ground, providing the assistance that is needed, that is (helping) directly.

"

Biden continues to be updated on the situation every day, Jean-Pierre added.

Earlier on Thursday, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited East Palestine, following a visit by former US President Donald Trump to the community on Wednesday.

During his visit, Trump said it was "terrible" for Biden not to visit East Palestine himself in the wake of the disaster.

