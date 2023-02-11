UrduPoint.com

White House Denies Agreement On Biden's Interview With Fox Ahead Of Super Bowl

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 10:40 AM

White House Denies Agreement on Biden's Interview With Fox Ahead of Super Bowl

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The White House denied on Saturday reaching an agreement on US President Joe Biden's interview with the Fox broadcaster ahead of the Super Bowl game.

"As we said earlier, we had arranged an interview with Fox sports Host Mike Hill & Vivica A. Fox with the President ahead of the Super Bowl and Fox Corp had the interview cancelled.

FOX has since put out a statement indicating the interview was rescheduled, which is inaccurate," a White House spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Variety magazine.

The interview was supposed to take place on February 12, the day of the final match of the US National Football League (NFL). By tradition, the US president gives an interview to a television channel that broadcasts the game.

