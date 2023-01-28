White House Denies Biden Planning Europe Trip On Anniversary Of Russia's Ukraine Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The White House on Friday denied media reports of President Joe Biden considering a trip to Europe to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
"We currently don't have any travel plans for the anniversary," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.