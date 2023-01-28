UrduPoint.com

White House Denies Biden Planning Europe Trip On Anniversary Of Russia's Ukraine Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 01:20 AM

White House Denies Biden Planning Europe Trip on Anniversary of Russia's Ukraine Operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The White House on Friday denied media reports of President Joe Biden considering a trip to Europe to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"We currently don't have any travel plans for the anniversary," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe White House Media

Recent Stories

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

2 hours ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

2 hours ago
 Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's ..

Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's Airspace - Slovak Defense Min ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunit ..

Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunition for Leopard Tanks - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma ..

Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma Scam in Florida - US Attorney

2 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by En ..

Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by End-February in Creating ZNPP Sa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.