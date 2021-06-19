White House Denies Holding Back Security Assistance to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The Biden administration never decided to hold back security assistance to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in response to media reports that the US government held back $100 million worth of arms for Ukraine.

"The idea that we have held back security assistance to Ukraine is nonsense. Just last week - in the run-up to the US-Russia Summit - we provided a $150-million package of security assistance, including lethal assistance. We have now provided the entire amount appropriated by Congress through the Ukraine security assistance initiative," Psaki said on Friday.