White House Denies Notion That Negotiations Between Russia, Europe Leave US Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki rejected during a press briefing the notion that there is a separate negotiation track ongoing between Russia and European nations such as France that excludes the United States.

"Not in any way," Psaki said on Tuesday in response to a question about the existence of a separate set of negotiations without US involvement. "First of all, there are a range of diplomatic conversations happening all the time, and that's been happening for many weeks. The United States is a key player in the vast majority of those negotiations."

Washington would welcome any diplomatic progress resulting from negotiations between European leadership and Russia, but will only believe it when they see it with their "own eyes at the border," Psaki said.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy today to discuss pressing issues, including ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Macron on Tuesday announced that political advisers will meet on Thursday in Berlin under the Normandy format, which brings together Russia and Ukraine alongside Germany and France to discuss the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has denied accusations that it intends to attack Ukraine amid a troop buildup near their border, reserving the  right to conduct troop movements on its own territory. Russia has also expressed concerns about NATO's plans for further expanding eastward and has said it poses a direct threat its national security.

