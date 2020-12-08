White House Denies Rejecting Offer of Additional Pfizer Vaccine Doses - Spokesperson

The Trump administration did not reject offers of additional doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine from the Pfizer Corporation, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday

"That just simply is not true," McEnany told a reporter outside the White House. "This administration didn't pass [on purchasing more of the vaccine].

"

Earlier on Tuesday, Pfizer board member Scott Gottleib said his company had offered additional supplies of the new vaccine in addition to the 100 million doses - enough for 50 million people - that the US government has already committed to purchase.

The current US government deal with Pfizer already includes an option to purchase as many as 500 million additional doses of the vaccine.