White House Denies Reports About Biden Warning Ukraine That Russia Invasion Certain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said a recent media report claiming that President Joe Biden warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about an attack from Russia being certain is completely false.

Earlier in the day, a CNN correspondent, citing a senior Ukrainian official, said Biden told Zelenskyy that a Russian invasion was certain once the ground freezes and to prepare for impact.

"This is not true," Horne said via Twitter on Thursday. "President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February.

He has previously said this publicly and we have been warning about this for months. Reports of anything more or different than that are completely false."

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed claims from the United States and its European allies, including Kiev, speculating that Russia plans to invade Ukraine soon. In addition, Russia has warned that NATO's actions near its borders represent a national security threat and it reserves the right to move troops within its own sovereign territory.