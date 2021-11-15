UrduPoint.com

White House Denies Reports Of Tensions Between Biden, Harris

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:35 PM

White House Denies Reports of Tensions Between Biden, Harris

The White House has blasted media reports claiming a rift between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The White House has blasted media reports claiming a rift between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted late Sunday.

The remarks came on the heels of a CNN report of an alleged misunderstanding between America's two top officials. According to the channel, three dozen former and current Harris advisors, administration officials and others claimed that she told confidants she felt constrained about what she could do in her role.

White House sources reportedly say that she may not be prepared for the role, despite having a chance of running for president in 2024 if Biden does not go through with a 2024 reelection bid.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is reportedly frustrated with Harris over a number of controversies, including her "awkward" laughter when she was asked about visiting the US southern border in June.

Back in spring, Biden said he expects to run for another presidential term in 2024. Responding to a question about whether Harris would remain as the vice-presidential candidate, Biden said he would fully "expect that to be the case," stressing that she was doing "a great job."

