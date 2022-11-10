White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine to Enter Peace Talks With Russia

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that the United States is not exerting pressure on Ukraine to enter peace negotiations with Russia this winter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that the United States is not exerting pressure on Ukraine to enter peace negotiations with Russia this winter.

US media reported this week that the United States is nudging Ukraine to enter peace talks with Russia this winter.

"The United States is not pressuring Ukraine, we're not insisting on things with Ukraine. What we're doing is consulting as partners," Sullivan said during a press briefing.