UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Denies Trump Downplaying COVID-19 Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

White House Denies Trump Downplaying COVID-19 Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The fact US President Donald Trump has highlighted the decline in COVDI-19 mortality does not mean the president is downplaying the crisis, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.

During an Independence Day speech over the weekend, Trump said that 99% of COVID-19 cases are "totally" harmless. Earlier on Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo urged Trump to stop being a coronavirus "coconspirator" and start publicly acknowledging the severity of the crisis.

"The President is not downplaying the severity of the virus," McEnany said during a briefing. "What the President is noting is that at the height of this pandemic we were at 2,500 deaths per day... On July 4, there were 254. That's a ten-fold decrease in mortality."

She explained that the President made clear that "we grieve when just one life is lost," but he also wants to note "the progress... in treating this very serious virus."

Related Topics

Governor White House Trump Progress Independence New York July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

41 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

1 hour ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Over 40,000 Pakistani expats to benefit from exten ..

36 seconds ago

FIDE uplifts ban of 4 Pak players

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.