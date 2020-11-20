UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Denies Trump Ordered Officials Not To Engage With Biden Team

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

White House Denies Trump Ordered Officials Not to Engage With Biden Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday President Donald Trump did not give orders banning engagement with projected President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

Trump, who has refused to concede, has filed legal challenges in several states trying to block certification of votes that show Biden winning the November 3 election. The US General Services Administration (GSA), a Federal agency headed by a Trump appointee, has yet to recognize Biden as the winner, an ascertainment required to unlock funding and resources for the transition process.

"No," McEnany said when asked if the president gave anyone instructions not to engage with Biden's transition team. "I've certainly never been instructed that, I've never heard of an instruction to that end."

Last week, The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials, said the White House ordered all government agencies not to engage with Biden's team. On Thursday, US Senator Chris Murphy said the Trump Administration's vaccine distribution team confirmed they have no plans to brief Biden. The former vice president has said that Trump's refusal to cooperate will cost lives and has threatened legal action.

Related Topics

Election Washington Threatened White House Trump November Post All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

43 minutes ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

43 minutes ago

Humanitarian Efforts Will Help Reach Political Set ..

43 minutes ago

Xi Says China Ready to Consider Joining Trans-Paci ..

43 minutes ago

KP governor visits kidnapped, burnt girl's house f ..

44 minutes ago

Turkey records its highest virus death toll

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.