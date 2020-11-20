White House Denies Trump Ordered Officials Not to Engage With Biden Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday President Donald Trump did not give orders banning engagement with projected President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

Trump, who has refused to concede, has filed legal challenges in several states trying to block certification of votes that show Biden winning the November 3 election. The US General Services Administration (GSA), a Federal agency headed by a Trump appointee, has yet to recognize Biden as the winner, an ascertainment required to unlock funding and resources for the transition process.

"No," McEnany said when asked if the president gave anyone instructions not to engage with Biden's transition team. "I've certainly never been instructed that, I've never heard of an instruction to that end."

Last week, The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials, said the White House ordered all government agencies not to engage with Biden's team. On Thursday, US Senator Chris Murphy said the Trump Administration's vaccine distribution team confirmed they have no plans to brief Biden. The former vice president has said that Trump's refusal to cooperate will cost lives and has threatened legal action.