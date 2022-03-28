White House Deputy Press Secretary Announces Positive Coronavirus Test Result

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This afternoon, after returning from the President's trip to Europe, I took a PCR test. That test came back positive," Jean-Pierre said in a Sunday statement.

She specified that she last saw US President Joe Biden during a Saturday socially distanced meeting and Biden is not considered a close contact as per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms.

In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," the deputy press secretary said.

Earlier this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus and did not accompany Biden during his trip to Europe. Psaki also tested positive last November prior to Biden's trip to Rome for the G20 summit and the UN climate summit.